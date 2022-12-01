Maricopa’s final election results aren’t missing thousands of votes

FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders...
FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By Madison Czopek
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - False claims about voting in Arizona’s largest county persist three weeks after the midterm election. One social media narrative claims Maricopa County’s voter turnout numbers “don’t add up.” That’s because the numbers shared in the post are missing necessary context.

“Bombshell report: Maricopa County announced that on Election Day over 540,000 voters visited one of the 223 vote anywhere centers in the county despite releasing final official results data claiming only 248,070 people voted,” read a tweet attributed to former Florida congressional candidate Chuck Callesto. (A Twitter exchange with Maricopa County suggests the tweet was deleted.)

A screenshot of the tweet was shared to Instagram on Nov. 28 with the caption, “These numbers don’t add up… just sayin’...”

This post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

(Screenshot from Instagram)
(Screenshot from Instagram)(Politifact)

According to the Maricopa County Elections Department, more than 540,000 voters visited a vote center on Election Day to cast a ballot in person or drop off their early ballots.

On Nov. 28, county officials voted unanimously to certify the election results, which resulted from 1.56 million voters casting 2022 midterm ballots. Those certified results included the following breakdown:

  • Verified and counted Election Day ballots: 248,070
  • Verified and counted Election Day provisional ballots: 2,954
  • Verified and counted early ballots: 1,311,734

There’s an important point to know about the early ballots tally: Voters who dropped off early ballots on Election Day weren’t counted alongside in-person voters.

“Voters dropped off approximately 290,000 early ballots on Election Day,” said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

About 248,000 people voted in person Nov. 8, Richer said. Those voters went to one of the county’s 223 vote centers where a ballot was printed for them. They completed that ballot and fed it through a tabulator — or placed it in a secure slot marked “No. 3″ to be tabulated later.

The more than 540,000 people who visited vote centers on Election Day included in-person voters who cast traditional and provisional ballots — 251,024 people — and about 290,000 people who dropped off early ballots on Election Day.

Our ruling

An Instagram post claimed that “Maricopa County announced that on Election Day over 540,000 voters visited” their 223 vote centers, but the final official results data reported that “only 248,070 people voted.”

That data is missing context. More than 540,000 people visited vote centers Nov. 8, but only about 251,000 of them were there to vote in person. The majority were dropping off early ballots.

We rate this claim False.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Politifact. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona

Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Calls project unauthorized, unlawful, possibly hazardous.

Politics

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Cortez
The board voted unanimously to hire the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group who ran the controversial Maricopa County audit in 2020.

Politics

Several political leaders calling for criminal investigation against Cochise County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

Arizona

Arizona couples encouraged by U.S. Senate passage of bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriages

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST
|
By Jason Barry
The bill does not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, but instead requires individual states to recognize another state’s legal marriage.

Latest News

Election

Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state has first to certify the election results before any lawsuits can be filed.

Politics

Repubilcan Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit against election officials thrown out

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST
|
According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election results before any lawsuits can be filed.

Election Headlines

Cochise County votes to hire former Cyber Ninjas lawyer to represent against Hobbs

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST
|
The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas who ran the controversial Maricopa County audit in 2020.

Politics

Cochise County holds emergency meeting after lawsuit filed for refusal to certify election results

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
|
By Alexis Cortez and The Associated Press
Hobbs’ lawsuit said the Cochise County Board of Supervisors was required to canvass the election by Monday, but “failed to take this required action.”

Election Headlines

Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST
|
Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline.

Election Headlines

Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST
|
GOP officials in Cochise County are refusing to certify the results amid pressure to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning several prominent races.