Maricopa County animal shelter reopens after outbreak, kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption drive

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control temporarily closed the east valley shelter on Oct. 31.
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control temporarily closed the east valley shelter on Oct. 31.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Animal Care & Control begin their “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event Thursday in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor all adoption fees from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to distemper outbreak

Thursday is also the reopening of Maricopa County’s east valley animal shelter, which was forced to close on Oct. 31 due to a distemper outbreak. Kim Powell, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, says that out of more than 200 animals at the shelter, 34 of them tested positive for the disease and were euthanized.

“We have since implemented mitigation efforts to minimize the spread of any illness at the East facility until the new East shelter is built,” Powell says. “Nonetheless, the dogs at East are hoping to find their forever homes soon after a long and stressful month.”

You can learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

