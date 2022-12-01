Christmas Angel
Light rain moving in for the weekend

7-Day Forecast for Dec. 1
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 1(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice day here in the Valley. We started the day on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40′s. This afternoon we will see a high of 73 degrees, which is three degrees above average.

Tomorrow should be another nice one. We could start the day with patchy fog in isolated areas and a few clouds. Another low approaches our region on Friday, bringing partly sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees.

Starting on Saturday, that low will bring us thicker clouds and a chance of light rain showers. So far, models are telling us we could see a .10th of an inch or less of rain in the Valley. More rain is expected in southeastern Arizona from Casa Grande to Tucson. Temperatures will stay near our average Saturday and Sunday but will drop quickly for the first half of next week.

