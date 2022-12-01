Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- The U.S. Forest Service is telling the public to refrain from entering areas in the Coronado National Forest where the state of Arizona is installing shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The federal agency is calling the state’s project unauthorized and says related heavy equipment and the presence of armed security personnel in the vicinity of Copper Canyon south of National Forest System Road 61 in the Sierra Vista Ranger District may create safety hazards.

The Forest Service has informed the state that the presence of the containers in the area is unlawful and says visitors to the Coronado National Forest should stay away from the area until the issue is resolved.

Hunters who have questions about hunting in the area can call the U.S. Border Patrol station in Sonoita at 520-455-5051.

