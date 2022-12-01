Christmas Angel
Arizona club encourages hiking or running 100 miles in 100 days

A group is challenging Arizonans to the "Arizona Bootleg 100." The challenge? Hike or run 100 miles between December 1st and March 15th.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is so much to do and see this time of year, but one Valley non-profit hopes you’ll spend it enjoying the outdoors!

Arizona Bootleg 100′s challenge is aimed at promoting the beauty of our state, overall wellness, and fitness, with a bit of fun on the side. From Dec. 1 through March 15, the club wants Arizonans to hike or run 100 miles, and members will help you as part of your journey. For $20, you can sign up as a member to gain access to a private Facebook page and tracking software to keep track of the process. You’ll even participate in a celebratory glass at the end.

Group founders Maggie Kelehan and Daniel Mestas joined Good Morning Arizona from South Mountain to talk about how safety is top of mind, even as the weather devolves from the sweltering heat to something more manageable. For more information, click/tap here

