A warmer Wednesday for the Phoenix area
Tracking slight chance of rain this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some high clouds on your Wednesday did not stop the thermometer from going back into the lower 70′s across the Valley. A dry, southwest flow is keeping us on the dry side once again with on-and-off-high clouds. Tonight, expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 40′s. We will stay warm and dry for Thursday with highs in the low 70′s before a series of low-pressure areas drop down and then north of Arizona, resulting in cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain.
The first low will cool us down here in the Valley by a few degrees on Friday. For the High Country, a wind advisory will go into effect Thursday at 9 p.m. until Friday at 8 a.m. for the Kaibab Plateau, Eastern & Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino & Navajo Counties. Strong southwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. This wind advisory extends until 11 a.m. Friday for parts of Eastern Arizona, including Show Low, Pinetop, Greer, Chinle & Kayenta. Our rain chances for the Valley are low for overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Snow chances for the mountains are relatively low, around 20% for Friday and Sunday mornings. Our Valley highs will drop slightly into the mid to upper 60′s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
