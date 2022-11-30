Warmer Wednesday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A partly cloudy start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 40s. We’ll warm to 72 degrees this afternoon, which is 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and 2 degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Look for light winds in the Valley today, with continued breeziness in the higher elevations. Quiet and mild weather is expected again on Thursday before bigger weather changes arrive for the weekend.

Skies turn mostly cloudy Friday, with thick cloud cover expected to continue through the weekend. While heavy rain is on the way for parts of California, the storm may miss most of Arizona when it comes to precipitation. At this point, there’s a slight chance of high country rain and snow starting Friday. Gusty winds also return to the high country Thursday through the weekend.

We may update the forecast as the weekend approaches, but at this point, Valley rain isn’t likely. Instead, look for mostly cloudy conditions for the weekend and a cooldown starting early next week.

