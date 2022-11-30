Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.

Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but employees didn’t see the weapon. The suspect then ran away through the parking lot. No employees were hurt, and police say there’s no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

