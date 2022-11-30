Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler

Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.
Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.

TRENDING: Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts

Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but employees didn’t see the weapon. The suspect then ran away through the parking lot. No employees were hurt, and police say there’s no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Phoenix
Father Leonard Johnson had a kind confrontation with his daughter's favorite elementary school...
A friendly joke for a friendly Maricopa teacher
Maricopa dad confronts daughter's favorite elementary school teacher
Jason Derek Brown was removed from the FBI's most wanted list on Sept. 7, 2022.
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix removed from FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list