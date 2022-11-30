Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!

Ian first approached a woman named Carla, who was about to fill up her blue truck. She smiled when he asked if he could take care of it for her. Carla agreed and said not having to pay for the gas would allow her to spend her money taking care of other bills and essentials.

Then, Ian found a young man at the pump on the other side of Carla’s truck. He said everything is expensive these days and it would cost around $50 to fill up his tank. “It’s on us,” Schwartz said, “courtesy of your Valley Toyota Dealers.”

After that, he walked over to a man filling up a red gas can next to his truck. The man told Arizona’s Family that he works in construction and drives around the Valley all day long. He said he often spends $50 a day on gas and added that he’s putting his two daughters through school and might have to cut back on holiday spending to make ends meet.

“We want to help you make your Christmas a little better,” Ian told him. “So I’m going to give you a $200 gift card to help you and the girls out. Buy them something else. This is just what we do at AZFamily.”

And the surprises weren’t finished. Schwartz spotted a young ASU student filling up her tank. He noted that she had only put in $9 worth of gas, so he pulled the pump out and said the rest of it was courtesy of Arizona’s Family.

“I love helping people out,” Schwartz said with a smile. “Your Valley Toyota Dealers trying to make Christmas just a little brighter for folks in the Valley.”

