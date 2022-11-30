‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.

Since its opening, Screws, and Sparkles has become much more than a shop. In addition to providing opportunities for home-based businesses, Sophia and Arcenio believe in the revitalization of Downtown Buckeye and providing a space for the community with workshops, study or workspace, and even free pinball machines for kids who attend high school across the street.

Currently, Screws and Sparkles is home to 30+ creatives. You will find anything from handcrafted home decor pieces to handmade soap bars, wall art, children’s apparel, upcycled one-of-a-kind pieces-- plus a coffee and sweet shop too! There is absolutely something for everyone. Go visit Sophia and her family!! You will love them all and leave with some great locally made Arizona finds too!

Screws and Sparkles Vintage and Handmade

PHONE: 925-351-5052 | ADDRESS: 343. E. Monroe Ave. Buckeye, AZ | WEBSITE: screwsandsparkles.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram | Facebook

