President Biden to visit Phoenix on Tuesday, tour microchip plant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House has announced that President Joe Biden is planning to visit Phoenix to tour a semiconductor plant in the Valley and tout his economic plan focused on rebuilding the manufacturing sector in the United States.

According to the White House schedule, Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a tour of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) microchip plant where he is expected to talk about his plans to address the supply chain crisis and improve resources to increase semiconductor manufacturing in Arizona.

No other information has been released and it’s unclear if he will hold a public news conference. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that TSMC is expected to unveil plans for a multi-billion dollar investment to create “cutting edge 3-nanometer semiconductors.”

The White House is expected to release more details in the coming days.

