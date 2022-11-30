Police seek witnesses after deadly hit-and-run in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a deadly hit and run in the city’s southside late Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and Baseline Road after a man, later identified as 55-year-old John Benson Franklin, was trying to cross Baseline when he was hit by a car headed west just after 6:30 p.m. The driver took off and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. It’s unclear if Franklin was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Detectives are now trying to gather more evidence to learn what led up and are asking for witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues. Anyone with tips is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers. You can remain anonymous.

