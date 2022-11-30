Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

Vehicle matched armed robbery suspect’s description
When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal...
When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area of 3rd Street and Southern Avenue when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that was used in an earlier armed robbery.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.  As police approached the car, they gave the man and woman multiple commands to show their hands. The man allegedly displayed a gun and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the officers were able to talk the woman out of the car and she was detained. Officers then tried using verbal commands and non-lethal weapons to try and get the man out of the car, with no response. Officers then walked up to the car and noticed the man had died from his injuries he sustained during the initial shooting. Krynsky says a gun was located inside the car.

No officers were hurt during the incident and homicide detectives are currently investigating the shooting.  Southern Ave is closed from 17th to 20th Street as the investigation takes place.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday...
Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting
Supporters say the proposed district will bring more jobs to the area, but opponents argue it...
Tempe City Council agrees to move ahead with proposed entertainment district; now up to voters
The board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
Several political leaders calling for criminal investigation against Cochise County