More than two years after teen girl hit-and-killed in Buckeye, reward grows to over $10K

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A reward has been increased for information leading to an arrest in the death of a teen girl who was hit by a car more than two years ago in Buckeye.

On Friday, May 22, 2020, a passerby discovered the body of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker on the I-10 median west of Watson Road. Detectives believe she was hit by a car, and the medical examiner ruled her cause of death to be “high-velocity impact.” Now the Buckeye Police Department, in conjunction with Silent Witness, has boosted the reward for tips in the case from $10,000 to $12,000.

Walker’s father previously told Arizona’s Family that Anaiah had been the victim of sex trafficking in 2018, but escaped and entered a group home. In December 2019, she was reported missing in Mesa and listed as a runaway. At the time, her family said they believed her death was connected to human trafficking.

Her remains were discovered five months later, and investigators noted her body “was found with various stages of decomposition.” Based on damaged car parts found at the scene, police believe a Honda Civic was involved as described below:

2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX

Factory color “Midnight Burgundy Pearl”

Damage to the driver’s side mirror, left front bumper, and left front fog light

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in connection with the death of Anaiah Walker could be eligible for a reward. Call 480-WITNESS (948-6377) to remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

