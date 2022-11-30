Christmas Angel
Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday...
A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in central Mesa early Wednesday morning.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but police have confirmed that the shooting happened near 8th Avenue and Dobson. According to police spokesperson Richard Encinas, no officers are hurt, but information on the person involved has not been released.

Arizona’s Family is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

