Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in central Mesa early Wednesday morning.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but police have confirmed that the shooting happened near 8th Avenue and Dobson. According to police spokesperson Richard Encinas, no officers are hurt, but information on the person involved has not been released.

