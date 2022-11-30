Christmas Angel
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

Two bodies were found inside an SUV parked along a road near Goodyear Friday morning.
Two bodies were found inside an SUV parked along a road near Goodyear Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says

Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked on the shoulder of the road near the intersection of MC 85 and Cotton Lane. The caller said there were what appeared to be bullet holes in the SUV and two unresponsive people inside.

Rodriguez-Leyva and Amado-Correa were both pronounced dead at the scene. Information about what led up to and the cause of their deaths has not been released, but MCSO called it an isolated incident and said there are no outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

