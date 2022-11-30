Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa father kindly confronts daughter’s favorite elementary school teacher

Father Leonard Johnson had a kind confrontation with his daughter's favorite elementary school teacher, Ms. Dersé.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “Are you Ms. Dersé?” With teachers struggling amidst staffing shortages in Arizona, the way this question was asked had Saddleback Elementary third-grade teacher Maureen Dersé confused.

“It was not the norm that I’m used to from him,” she said. “I’m like, get me, somebody. I don’t know what’s going on.” Then, as Dersé called for an administrator, Leonard Johnson, a parent of one of her students, didn’t know what was going on either.

“There was no plan at all,” he said. “My family is a family of jokers.” But after Dersé called for an administrator, Johnson stopped joking and switched gears. “I just wanted to tell you that you are one wonderful teacher and Keri says that you are the best,” he said in a Facebook video.

“It’s quite funny,” Dersé said. “The shock on my face first and then the laughing. Because it was a good joke.”

TRENDING: Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts

“I wanted to give her praise,” Johnson said. “But I had to give her praise the Johnson way.” And Johnson’s daughter Keri can confirm that this is definitely the Johnson way.

“So I come in through the door and he’s always just kind of staring at me or smiling,” the third-grade student said. “It kind of scares me. It scares me but I’m also laughing at the same time.”

Seeing the hundreds of thousands of likes the Facebook video got is no laughing matter. “I think a lot of people are resonating with the message to get to know your teacher,” Johnson said.

“This is actually a job I’ve done after I retired from Southwest Airlines,” Dersé added. “I’ve always wanted to teach. I love it. I’m here for the kids. It’s nice to hear it, but I don’t need it. I’m here for them.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supporters say the proposed district will bring more jobs to the area, but opponents argue it...
Tempe City Council agrees to move ahead with proposed entertainment district; now up to voters
The board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
Several political leaders calling for criminal investigation against Cochise County
Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix taken off FBI's most wanted list