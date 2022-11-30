Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver who hit the man sped off and hasn’t been found. Traffic west of the intersection is restricted, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Police haven’t given a description of the vehicle involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

