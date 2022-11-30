Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Phoenix

Detectives say that Alexander first became a person of interest after a deadly shooting earlier...
Detectives say that Alexander first became a person of interest after a deadly shooting earlier this month.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 20-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death earlier this month

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Detectives actively worked the scene, conducting what they called numerous interviews and “extensive analysis” to determine a person of interest.

(Arizona's Family)

Authorities say that over the course of the investigation, 22-year-old Montel Alexander was arrested for kidnapping and making threats to Kizzees’ family. Then on Tuesday night, while still in jail, Alexander was questioned by detectives about his girlfriend’s murder. After the interview, Alexander was re-booked for murder and other charges.

Arizona’s Family has requested court documents for more information on this case.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015.
Airbnb launches site to help renters find apartments that allow hosting
The U.S. Forest Service says a state project to install shipping containers like these along...
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
GMAZ: Latest on the major eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano
Shaqueila Hudson, 27, is accused of homicide.
Woman stabs boyfriend to death at Phoenix apartment, police say