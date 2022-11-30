Man arrested after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 20-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death earlier this month

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Detectives actively worked the scene, conducting what they called numerous interviews and “extensive analysis” to determine a person of interest.

Authorities say that over the course of the investigation, 22-year-old Montel Alexander was arrested for kidnapping and making threats to Kizzees’ family. Then on Tuesday night, while still in jail, Alexander was questioned by detectives about his girlfriend’s murder. After the interview, Alexander was re-booked for murder and other charges.

Arizona’s Family has requested court documents for more information on this case.

