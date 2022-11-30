Christmas Angel
Man accused of stabbing Mesa Fry’s employee because he felt “disrespected”

Mcleod was booked on three counts of aggravated assault.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is facing charges for stabbing a Fry’s Food & Drug employee in Mesa last week, claiming he felt “disrespected.” The suspect, 37-year-old Henry Mcleod, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 23, just after 4 a.m., deputies were called out to the store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads for the stabbing. Deputies arrived and found an employee inside the store, bleeding after being stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing

Deputies looked at surveillance video and spoke with the victim, who helped police identify the suspect as Mcleod. Mcleod was a contract employee of the store and ran away after the stabbing. Detectives later tracked Mcleod down, but didn’t say where he was found. He was then taken into custody.

Mcleod admitted to stabbing the man after feeling “disrespected,” investigators said. He was booked on three counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

