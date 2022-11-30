Christmas Angel
LIVE: Tempe City Council holds final meeting for proposed Coyotes entertainment district

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe City Council is holding a meeting on Tuesday evening to continue discussions around the proposed Arizona Coyotes entertainment district and arena. At the end of the meeting, the council is expected to vote on whether to allow Tempe residents to vote ‘yes or no’ for the district next May.

The council held its first meeting last Tuesday for all sides to present their thoughts and ideas for the project. Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the district would bring thousands of jobs to the area, but those against the proposal say it will create parking, traffic and housing issues to Tempe. Some also say where the district may be located will present problems for flight patterns at Sky Harbor Airport.

