Lawmakers question FTC about bots after Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster trouble

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lawmakers are seeking answers from the Federal Trade Commission after bots and scalpers flooded the Ticketmaster site and scooped up tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour.

Earlier this month, Ticketmaster was inundated with requests for presale tickets, causing massive wait times and empty-handed Swifties. The company was also forced to cancel ticket sales for the general public. According to Ticketmaster, their site was hit with 3.5 billion ticket requests, marking four times its previous record. The company apologized and blamed bot attacks, in part, for the massive strain on the system.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the FTC, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn questioned why a 2016 law called the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, or BOTS Act, has seldom been enforced. “We understand that, in January 2021, the FTC took its first enforcement actions under the BOTS Act. However, given the numerous high-profile incidents in the online ticket marketplace, it would be helpful to understand how the FTC intends to act to address such conduct going forward,” the senators wrote. “While bots may not be the only reason for these problems, which Congress is evaluating, fighting bots is an important step in reducing consumer costs in the online ticketing industry.” A spokesperson for the FTC said the agency does not comment on any letters it receives.

On Your Side has also learned Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is also joining a short list of Attorneys General who are looking into the ticket trouble that Taylor Swift fans encountered. A spokesperson for Brnovich said in a statement, “We are aware, and our office is analyzing the issues presented and possible legal options.” Attorneys General in Nevada, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania have said they are investigating consumer complaints related to Taylor Swift ticket issues.

