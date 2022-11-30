Airbnb launches site to help renters find apartments that allow hosting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Airbnb has launched a new site listing apartment complexes in several major U.S. cities, including Phoenix, allowing tenants to temporarily host guests.

The vacation rental and home-sharing platform says that the program aims to allow renters to have an opportunity to pocket some extra cash when needed while increasing the number of available listings.

“We believe cities can help renters better afford where they live by supporting Airbnb-friendly apartments and embracing policies that allow renters to share their space,” the company wrote in a news release.

Airbnb is launching the service by partnering with major private apartment rental agencies like Greystar in 25 major markets. CNBC reports that the buildings can restrict how many days each apartment be subleased.

Much of the Valley has been under a housing crunch that has only recently started to dwindle. Airbnb says this program allows renters to survive the rising cost of living. According to RentCafe, the average cost of rent is $1,590. Company officials estimate that an average renter could earn $900 per month by hosting an average of nine nights per month.

Airbnb says that most people support short-term rentals at apartment complexes. Most of the company’s hosts already cite the high cost of living as the primary reason for being on the platform.

Arizona cities have passed ordinances in recent years heavily restricting short-term rentals by limiting their density, requiring an emergency contact to be available 24/7 or even fining hosts for unruly guests. In October, the City of Mesa joined the likes of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale to regulate investment-type properties. Earlier this year, Airbnb permanently banned parties nationwide as the new laws were implemented in Valley cities and Gov. Doug Ducey signed statewide short-term rental legislation during the summer.

More information on “Airbnb Friendly Apartments” can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.