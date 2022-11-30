Agencies team up to save dog stuck on canal gate in western Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a “ruff” rescue as several agencies came together to save a pup in western Maricopa County. The story doesn’t end with the successful rescue, and you can bet it’s Something Good.

Somehow, a German shepherd mix got stuck on the ledge of a gate in a canal in Tonopah near 355th Avenue and Indian School Road. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, along with Central Arizona Project (CAP) and Maricopa County Search and MCSO’s Search and Rescue teamed up to save the dog this past Monday.

Officers were told the dog had been stuck in that spot for at least a week, and rescue workers said it seemed like he was almost ready to give up when they reached him. He was taken to the West Valley Animal Care Center for treatment. After Maricopa County Animal Care & Control posted the story of the rescue on Facebook, they were contacted by the dog’s owner!

As it turns out, his name is Bosco and he had been missing since Nov. 19. Now Bosco is home safe.

🚨UPDATE TO DOG RESCUED FROM CANAL🚨

Bosco is going home!

Bosco's owner saw our Facebook post and immediately woke up her husband--they'd been looking for Bosco since November 19th!! pic.twitter.com/5n4iIFB05N — MCACC (@MCanimalcare) November 30, 2022

