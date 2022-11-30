Christmas Angel
Agencies team up to save dog stuck on canal gate in western Maricopa County

The German shepherd mix was possibly stuck in the same spot for several days before being rescued by Maricopa County agencies.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a “ruff” rescue as several agencies came together to save a pup in western Maricopa County. The story doesn’t end with the successful rescue, and you can bet it’s Something Good.

Somehow, a German shepherd mix got stuck on the ledge of a gate in a canal in Tonopah near 355th Avenue and Indian School Road. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, along with Central Arizona Project (CAP) and Maricopa County Search and MCSO’s Search and Rescue teamed up to save the dog this past Monday.

Officers were told the dog had been stuck in that spot for at least a week, and rescue workers said it seemed like he was almost ready to give up when they reached him. He was taken to the West Valley Animal Care Center for treatment. After Maricopa County Animal Care & Control posted the story of the rescue on Facebook, they were contacted by the dog’s owner!

As it turns out, his name is Bosco and he had been missing since Nov. 19. Now Bosco is home safe.

We love hearing about what people or organizations are doing something good in your neighborhood. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here, and don’t forget your photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

