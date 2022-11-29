Christmas Angel
Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

Police found the woman's body with an apparent gunshot wound in a hotel room Saturday afternoon.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives are now working to learn what led up to the shooting, and are asking anyone with tips to reach out to the department’s homicide section at 480-WITNESS. Spanish Speakers can call 480-TESTIGO. You can remain anonymous.

