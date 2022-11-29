Christmas Angel
Mother of man shot and killed in Phoenix looking for answers

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother is grieving after her son was shot and killed on Friday night.

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. In the meantime, his mom Ruslund Biscoe can’t sleep; she feels sick and wants a chance to hug her son. “I just want my baby to knock on the door,” Biscoe said. “And say mom, what are you doing?”

To Biscoe, her son was the family member who always put others first. “If you’re hungry, he’ll feed you,” Biscoe said. “If you don’t have clothes, he’ll give you his clothes off his back. That’s my son.”

Biscoe says Jackson loved fishing and barbecuing. But more than anything, he loved being a father to his three kids, with a fourth child on the way. “He’ll go broke to make sure all of his kids have what they need,” she said.

Now Jackson can’t do that over what Biscoe says was a disagreement with a male acquaintance at Hance Park.

Phoenix police haven’t confirmed what occurred at the park or identified a suspect, only saying that at around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where Jackson had been brought by family members to be treated for his gunshot wound. As police continue their search for a suspect, Biscoe has justice on her mind. Specifically, she wants anyone responsible behind bars.

“You have destroyed two families, not just mine,” she said. “Your family.” Biscoe relies on the family she still has to get her through this loss, hugging them tight, just like Jackson did. “My kids give the best hugs in the world. You have no idea,” she said. “And I just want to hug my baby so bad.”

Biscoe and her family will hold a funeral service in mid-December at Eastlake Mortuary in Phoenix. Click here if you would like to donate to the family.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

