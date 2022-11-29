Christmas Angel
Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting in north Phoenix kills 8-year-old girl

Police say Sidney Garrand, 48, is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno...
Police say Sidney Garrand, 48, is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno during a road rage incident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl during a road rage incident that happened late last month in north Phoenix.

According to court documents, Sidney Garfield Garrand, 48, is facing one count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder, and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

“Senseless violence is unacceptable in this community. An innocent child was killed and no matter what is happening on the road, violence is never the answer,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Earlier this month, Arizona’s Family obtained court paperwork that detailed how the shooting allegedly unfolded.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting in north Phoenix, man facing murder charge

According to the girl’s father, the incident started nearby when he approached a four-way stop after picking up his daughters from school. He says Garrand seemingly became upset when he had turned left in front of him to go south of 16th Street. Garrand reportedly turned his Jeep around, then followed the man and his family, which included his wife and three daughters. At one point, Garrand waved, but the girl’s father said he ignored it. Once they got to the Greenway intersection, the man and other witnesses say Garrand pulled up directly behind him at a red light. The father had the window down and saw Garrand get out of his Jeep and start walking towards the car. Garrand then reportedly punched the man through the open window.

Documents say the father got out of his car, pulled a folding knife, and “started swinging” at Garrand because he feared for his family’s lives. Witnesses also reportedly told officers that, at one point, Garrand was holding onto the father’s neck. Police say the man managed to injure Garrand near the neck with the knife. The father then reportedly got back into his car and began driving away as Garrand retrieved a handgun from the passenger side of his Jeep.

The family in the car then heard gunshots, with one witness reporting that Garrand fired five or six rounds. Documents say the three girls’ mother then turned to look at the backseat and saw that 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno in the middle seat was bleeding. The mother called 911 and Cassidy was soon rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The girl later died.

Police say Garrand and the father were also hospitalized. Garrand was intubated and was treated for multiple cuts to his neck, right shoulder, and upper chest area, while the girl’s father suffered severe cuts to his fingers.

At this time, Garrand is currently being held in a Maricopa County Jail with a $500,000 cash-only bond.

