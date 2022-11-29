Christmas Angel
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix

Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple people were detained for possible involvement, but police didn’t say if one of them was the alleged shooter. Arizona’s Family crew was at the scene and saw the loan building taped off and surrounded by multiple patrol cars. Officers are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.

