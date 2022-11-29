Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 10 p.m. where they found 22-year-old Tristin Roque unresponsive. Those deputies tried for nearly an hour to revive Roque, but he was pronounced dead from his injuries just before 11 p.m.

YCSO says several witnesses are giving conflicting information making it difficult to determine what led up to the shooting. However, deputies have since arrested his father, Donald Roque, but say charges have not been formally submitted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to reach out to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

