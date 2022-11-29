Law enforcement officials launch statewide holiday DUI crackdown

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drive safely! On Tuesday morning, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety kicked off this year’s statewide holiday DUI enforcement and Sober Designated Driver campaigns. “This holiday season, law enforcement officers will be out in full force looking for drunk and impaired drivers,” said Alberto Gutier, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“DUIs are up, accidents are up. In Gilbert alone, we’ve had 1,200 DUI arrests alone,” Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg added. “We’re reminding everyone to call someone, call a rideshare service. There are so many options out there.” Chief Soelberg also gave a thank you to all the overnight officers who patrol the streets to ensure the safety of the roadways.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, two of three people are involved in a drunk driving crash in their lifetime. Per Arizona law, it is illegal to drive with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher, although lower levels can impair safe driving abilities. In Arizona, law enforcement officers made more than 1 million traffic stops in 2018 and more than 27,600 DUI arrests. Across the United States, one person every 48 minutes is killed in a drunk-driving crash.

“I ask the community to help us mitigate these all too frequent situations by slowing down,” said Chief Deputy Russ Skinner of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. “Slow your commute and be patient. Be sober, drive responsibly.”

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County said the state has seen an increase in violent crime, in aggressive driving and intolerance of the law. “We stand with whoever takes the helm in this state. We’re seeing crazy high numbers for DUI. It’s affecting all of us.” Sheriff Lamb said his son was held accountable for his actions after hitting someone while driving drunk on the roads.

Check out the Attorney’s Office DUI card online here.

