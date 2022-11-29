Katie Hobbs files lawsuit against Cochise County after refusal to certify election results

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. “Cochise County had a statutory duty to certify the results of the 2022 General Election by today,” Hobbs tweeted, along with photos of the lawsuit.

Cochise County had a statutory duty to certify the results of the 2022 General Election by today. My office has filed a lawsuit to ensure all voters have their votes county. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXCXWjeQQi — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 29, 2022

Hobbs’ lawsuit said the Cochise County Board of Supervisors was required to canvass the election by Monday but “failed to take this required action.” The lawsuit added the Secretary of State’s office won’t have a choice but to complete the canvass by Dec. 8 without the rural county’s votes. That would threaten to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat. “The Board’s inaction not only violates the plain language of the statute, but also undermines a basic tenet of free and fair elections in this state: ensuring that every Arizonan’s voice is heard,” a portion of the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit asks the Cochise County Superior Court to order officials to certify by Thursday. Failing to certify would undermine the will of the county’s voters “and sow further confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona’s election system,” lawyers for Hobbs wrote. “The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.

Arizona law requires county officials to approve the election canvass, and lawyers in several counties warned Republican supervisors they could face criminal charges for failing to carry out their obligations. Cochise County officials had highlighted issues with ballot printers in Maricopa County. Meanwhile, Maricopa County officials said everyone had the chance to vote, and all ballots were counted.

