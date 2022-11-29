Ice skating returns to CityScape in Downtown Phoenix
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s outdoor ice skating rink is open just in time for the holidays. The Arizona Lottery presents CitySkate at the CityScape shopping and entertainment complex in Downtown Phoenix.
The ice skating rink is open from Nov. 28 to Jan. 1, with four skating sessions available from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Skating sessions are 90 minutes long.
- Session 1: 4-5:30 p.m.
- Session 2: 6-7:30 p.m.
- Session 3: 8-9:30 p.m.
- Session 4: 10-11:30 p.m.
Ticket sales and skates are available in the skate rental next to Chico Malo in Patriot’s Park inside CityScape at 11 W. Washington Street. Skate sizes are first come, first serve. Prices for CitySkate are below:
- General Admission: $20 per person
- Children 8 and under: $13 per person
- Children 3 and under: Free
- Military & Seniors: $13 per person
- Student Discount Sundays (with ID): $15 per person. Includes middle school, high school, and college students
- Promotion: $5 off if you bring your own skates
CitySkate will open at regular hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
