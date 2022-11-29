Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to headline 3-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in downtown Phoenix

Christmas Angel
Arizona’s Family is a sponsor of the Super Bowl Host Committee
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major lineup of music artists is coming to town as part of the 2023 Super Bowl action.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is a three-night event set for Thursday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. And it features some incredible performing artists, including Paramore, Imagine Dragons with Kane Brown, and the Dave Matthew Bands.

RELATED: Bring your furry friends to the Super Bowl Host Committee’s 5K-9 Fun Run in Mesa

“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events. “We couldn’t be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”

Not only does the line-up include some of the hottest artists, but celebrities and athletes are expected to make a surprise appearance. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. MST. For more information, click/tap here.

Schedule:

  • Thursday, Feb. 9 - Paramore with a special guest to be announced
  • Friday, Feb. 10 - Dave Matthews Band with DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 - Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown

The 3-night music fest wraps up on the day before Super Bowl LVII is set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Check out our other coverage about the Super Bowl’s return to the desert here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

