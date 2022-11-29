Cooler temperatures today in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures are on tap for Arizona today. For the Valley, look for a high of 66 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

While most of the state will be less windy than yesterday, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 2pm for eastern portions of the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains including St. John, Happy Jack, Show Low, Pinetop and Heber. Strong winds continue for portions of the state as a dry cold front approaches from the west today.

The front pushing through Arizona today will bring widespread cooler temperatures today and then slightly colder conditions as well tomorrow morning for much of the state. No rain is expected with this system.

A slight warm-up back to the low 70s is expected Wednesday through the weekend. Much uncertainty remains over several storm systems that are likely to target Arizona over the weekend. Rain and snow chances are in the forecast across the state Saturday through Monday. We expect to fine tune the forecast for these storms as we get closer to the weekend and these systems take shape.

