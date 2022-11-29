Chilly November with wind to the north, rain chances this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cool start to our day with temperatures in the mid 40′s, today we will see high temps in the mid 60s, another day with below average temperatures.

The culprit of our cooler weather is a weak low pressure system that also brought some winds in the high country. For the next couple days, we have a calmer weather pattern where temperatures will move back to our average. Our average high this time of year is 70 degrees.

As we get closer to the weekend, a series of low pressure systems will pass through our state, bringing some cloud cover with a slight chance of showers in the forecast. The best chance of light shower activity will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

An interesting climatological statistic about our state was released from the National Weather Service today. So far, the month of November temperatures across our state have been 5-7 degrees below average. The coldest November on record was in 2000 when the average state temperature was at 43.8 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.