Bystander uses pepper spray to help Buckeye police officer arresting alleged shoplifter

A Buckeye Police officer is being treated for minor injuries after stopping a reported...
A Buckeye Police officer is being treated for minor injuries after stopping a reported shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye Police officer is being treated for minor injuries after stopping a reported shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon.

Buckeye police say an officer responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart near Watson Road in Buckeye early Tuesday afternoon. When the officer tried to arrest the possible suspect, they tried to get away. A nearby witness saw the struggle and sprayed pepper spray at the person.

The officer was then able to arrest the suspect, who is being treated for exposure to pepper spray. The officer is being treated for minor injuries that happened during the struggle.

