Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee launches legacy grant program

Tuesday marked the countdown to the big game with a donation to Vitalant, an Arizona-based nonprofit blood collection organization.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has launched its legacy grant program, a partnership between the NFL Foundation and the Host Committee.

The committee is focused on undergirding programs in the local community that support the foundation’s Four Pillars of Focus: education; diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice; environment and sustainability, and health and wellness. Tuesday marked the countdown to the big game with a donation to Vitalant, an Arizona-based nonprofit blood collection organization.

“It’s 75 days from Super Bowl 57! Absolutely so exciting so we are proud to present Vitalant with $75,000 check today for a new mobile blood unit,” said one of the committee host members at the check presentation.

Vitalant helps individuals needing blood transfusions, etc. to 90% of Arizona’s hospitals. They also welcome blood and plasma donors from the community. Their mobile units help with collection in rural communities that may not otherwise be able to donate. Today’s donation will help the company collect blood to benefit more than 200,000 hospital patients.

Arizona’s Family is an official media partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

