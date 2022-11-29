Christmas Angel
Arizona single mom of 3 still finds time to help others

As if raising three boys on her own while working a demanding job wasn't enough, Alicia Reynolds still always finds ways to help others.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As if raising three boys on her own while working a demanding job isn’t enough, a Valley mother still always finds ways to help others ... and that’s Something Good!

Amy Ware wrote to Arizona’s Family about her co-worker and friend, Alicia Reynolds, who organizes, supports and attends several volunteer events through her workplace. As Amy writes, “We have been friends and co-workers fro many years and she is a tremendous mom, great leader, huge giver and simply a blessing to have in our lives! Alicia is a special person who never ever runs out of gas or patience.”

Amy went on to say that Alicia never stops giving. She is a single mom of three active boys, successfully manages a large staff and is always looking for ways for her friends, family, peers and employees to get involved in community events. She is a true inspiration!

We love hearing about what people or organizations are doing something good in your neighborhood. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here, and don’t forget your photos and video!

