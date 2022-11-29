Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district

Owners say that the renowned office space will be "transformed into new standard for the future...
Owners say that the renowned office space will be "transformed into new standard for the future of work."(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion.

CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices globally, says crews will build a new 16,000-square-foot facility, offering a new cafe and bar, co-working spaces, lounges, gaming areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Another addition to the area will include a new conference room with 8,000 square feet of space that can accommodate events with up to 100 people. In all, the project is expected to add 30,000 sq. feet of new amenity spaces.

"The campus will be enhanced with a redeveloped landscape, a new shade structure, new lobby...
"The campus will be enhanced with a redeveloped landscape, a new shade structure, new lobby entrances, and pedestrian-friendly walkways," officials said.(CBRE)

“This renovation will amplify the already desirable location and offerings the Esplanade has,” said Bryan Taute, executive vice president at CBRE. “The property is approximately 90% full and we have leased 200,000 square feet in new deals and renewals since March this year. We look forward to not only enhancing the experience for tenants and visitors...”

Much of the Valley is seeing explosive growth in the commercial and industrial space, but little of it has centered on heavily populated Phoenix. Last month, electric utility provider Salt River Project (SRP) announced a plan to increase total battery capacity with projects in Avondale and Gilbert. And in the northwest valley, Village At Prasada is bringing more retail and restaurants to Surprise.

RELATED: Urban Farmland program expands in Phoenix

Other big projects happening in the Valley include the plethora of microchip plants planned to double Arizona’s workforce in the semiconductor industry. Real estate experts say that Arizona’s low land costs and advantageous tax code is bringing more businesses to the Valley.

Last year, Intel announced a $20 billion expansion in Chandler. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation is making a $12 billion investment in a new Phoenix facility. In the last couple of months, Edwards and JX Nippon Mining and Metals have announced groundbreaking plans in the East Valley.

New construction at the Esplanade is slated for Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Make sure to research charities before making a donation on Giving Tuesday so you don't get...
That charity may be legitimate, but does it deserve your donation?
The group has been performing the show since 1975 and selling out every single year.
Black Theatre Troupe brings ‘Black Nativity’ to Phoenix
Black Theatre Troupe live on Good Morning, Arizona
FILE - People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a...
High court to hear arguments over Biden’s deportation policy