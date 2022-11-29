2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th and Camelback avenues. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.

