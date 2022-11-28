Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pleasant weather continues

Sunny and warm on Sunday! High 60s for most of this week ahead.
Sunny and warm on Sunday! High 60s for most of this week ahead.
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were cooler than average today, with highs in the upper 60′s. Our average high this time of year is around 71 degrees. The nice weather pattern will continue this week.

A quick-moving cold front will move through our state on Tuesday that will bring in a few clouds, breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Once that rolls through, we will see temps move back into the lower 70′s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weather disturbance will move into our state on Friday and Saturday. This will bring a few clouds; as of now, it doesn’t seem like we will see that much moisture from this system as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunny and warm on Sunday! High 60s for most of this week ahead.
Perfect Sunday ahead of cold front Monday
Sunny and warm on Sunday! High 60s for most of this week ahead.
Sunny and warm on Sunday
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 26.
Dry cold front coming to Phoenix next week
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 26.
Below average temperatures continue for metro Phoenix