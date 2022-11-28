Pleasant weather continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were cooler than average today, with highs in the upper 60′s. Our average high this time of year is around 71 degrees. The nice weather pattern will continue this week.

A quick-moving cold front will move through our state on Tuesday that will bring in a few clouds, breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Once that rolls through, we will see temps move back into the lower 70′s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weather disturbance will move into our state on Friday and Saturday. This will bring a few clouds; as of now, it doesn’t seem like we will see that much moisture from this system as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.