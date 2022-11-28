Metallica M72 World Tour coming to Glendale for 2 shows in September

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Metallica is heading to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium early next September, where the band is scheduled to play two shows!

The tour announcement comes as Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey sponsor the Metallica M72 world tour, in which the band plans to play two nights in every city that it visits. The group will stop in Glendale on Sept. 1 and 3, 2023. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday here and will include the chance to buy the 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20, 2023. A portion of the proceeds sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation which raises money for career and technical programs in the U.S., food insecurity, and disaster relief founds.

The group will launch the tour starting in the Netherlands on April 27, 2023 and will return to the U.S. in August. The following is the full list of U.S. tour dates:

Friday, Aug. 4 and Sunday Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

In 2024, the group heads back to Europe and returns to the U.S. in August with the following dates stateside.

Friday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Find more info about the M72 World Tour here.

Metallica started in Los Angeles in late 1981 when Danish drummer Lars Ulrich put an add in the LA paper “The Recycler” that read “Drummer looking for other metal musicians to jam with Tygers of Pan Tang, Diamond Head, and Iron Maiden.” The group is one of the biggest-selling acts in all American history. The original group’s bassist Cliff Burton was killed in a tragic tour bus accident. The group’s album “Master of Puppets”, released in 1986, sold more than 3 million copies.

In 2009, Metallica was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The following is their award list: many different award nominations including 2017 nominee for Top Rock Artist, various Grammy nominations and winner of 8 Grammys, winner of 2 iHeartRadio music awards, and won 2 MTV Video Music Awards for Best Hard Rock Video over the years. Fun fact: the group has a Guinness World Record for becoming the first musical act to perform on every single continent. They performed in Antarctica in 2013 at Carlini Base.

