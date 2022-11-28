Christmas Angel
Man found shot to death inside car in west Phoenix, police say

(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Clarendon, just south of Indian School Road, around 1:40 p.m. When they showed up, they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old John Martinez Ramierez, who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working on learning what led up to the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Phoenix Police Department at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

