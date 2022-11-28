Man dies after being hit by car overnight in Laveen Village

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Laveen Village.

Phoenix police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Southern Avenue just east of the South Mountain Freeway around 3 a.m. The man who had been struck, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say Woody was in the roadway when he was hit by a car heading westbound on Southern. Police don’t suspect the driver was impaired, and are still investigating what led up to the collision.

