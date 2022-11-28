Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision is blocking three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.

Officials say they don’t know why the man was in the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the SB I-17 is closed at Northern, and all vehicles must exit at or before Northern. There is no estimated time of reopening.

