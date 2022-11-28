Christmas Angel
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix removed from FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has removed Jason Derek Brown from its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and has replaced him with Michael James Pratt after his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and production of child pornography.

Jason Derek Brown was removed from the list on Sept. 7, 2022, after there were no confirmed sightings of him and no further information since his murder and armed robbery of an armored car guard in Phoenix in Nov. of 2004. The investigation is still underway despite his removal from the list.

Between 2012 and 2019, Michael Pratt reportedly participated in a conspiracy to recruit young women and minors to engage in pornography productions, sometimes without their consent. He and a co-conspirator owned and operated a pornography production company and two online pornography websites that generated around $17 million in revenue. They reportedly recruited minors and women across the U.S. and Canada through false internet advertisements for clothed modeling jobs.

Pratt allegedly paid other young women and minors to act as references and provide false assurances that if they filmed a pornographic film, the video wouldn’t be posted online. Allegedly these women and minors were unable to leave until the videos were done and were often forced to perform sex acts they did not consent to perform. “This was a despicable crime that has devastated its victims,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to combating all forms of sex trafficking.”

Pratt has ties to multiple countries and has the financial means to be anywhere around the world. Anyone with information on Pratt’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous; however, tipsters could receive a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Pratt’s arrest. Pratt is the 529th addition to the list that was first released in March of 1950. 492 fugitives have been found, 163 of which were due to citizen cooperation.

