Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion.

Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.

David was with his family for Thanksgiving a day before his life was taken, his dad Frank Denogean said. “We were all eating together, and David got to meet his new niece. He was an uncle for the first time and got to hold baby Daniella.”

David, 30, was described as kind and gentle, someone who loved everyone just as much as he loved his football team. “The Chiefs played the Rams, and my son and I should have been home tonight cheering against each other and enjoying each other,” Frank said.

Instead, loved ones placed flowers next to a photo of David, and many candles lit up the dark parking lot where he was shot and killed while walking his dog. Dozens of people, including the Phoenix police and fire departments, showed up for the family. “Oh man, it was mind blowing that all these people were here,” Frank said. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love.”

David was a substitute teacher and track coach at Camelback High School. He also worked as a security guard for seven years at Rebel Lounge. He was loved by many.

Jennifer Franklin worked with David since the venue opened. “Big teddy bear, he was the nicest person,” she said. Franklin was outside of Rebel Lounge on Sunday afternoon, creating a sign that reads, “Rest in peace, David. Shows will be less fun without you.”

As loved ones share their memories of David, they still want to know who did this and why. If anyone knows anything about the shooting or suspect, police ask you to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

The family also has a gofundme set up if you’d like to donate to help with funeral and medical expenses.

