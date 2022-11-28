Expect a cloudy and mild start to the new week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Skies are mostly cloudy Monday morning across Arizona, with Valley temperatures in the 40s. Look for clouds to eventually clear somewhat for a partly sunny afternoon with a forecast high of 70 degrees. That’s near-normal for a high temperature in Phoenix this time of year.

A slight cool down is on tap for Tuesday as a cold front is headed for our area. The front is tied to a low-pressure system sweeping by to our north, bringing heavy mountain snow to other states. For Arizona, this system will be dry. Desert conditions will be about five degrees cooler Tuesday behind the front, while the impacts will be more noticeable in the higher elevations.

Flagstaff, Williams and the Kaibab Plateau are included in a Wind Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. today through 8 a.m. tomorrow. Southwesterly winds are expected between 20 and 30 miles per hour and could gust to 50 miles per hour. Temperatures will also sharply drop in the High Country behind the front tomorrow. No rain or snow is likely with this front in Arizona.

Temperatures moderate after tomorrow and Valley temperatures climb back into the low 70s for Wednesday through the weekend. Dry weather is on tap through at least Friday.

e’re watching a weekend storm system that could bring a slight chance of rain and snow late Saturday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

