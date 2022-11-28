Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the West Valley around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when the truck drove into the median. DPS says the driver, since identified as 74-year-old John Henry White, overcorrected causing the truck to roll over. White was ejected from the pickup along with two of his great-grandchildren: a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt

DPS says four others were hospitalized with serious injuries, including three of White’s other great-grandchildren: a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old boy, who’s the twin to the 9-month-old boy who died. Their 33-year-old mother, White’s granddaughter, was also hospitalized.

Last week, DPS said fatigue possibly played a factor in the accident. The crash closed I-10 near McCartney Road for a few hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are meeting Monday to discuss and vote on the canvass...
Maricopa County officials meet to vote on canvass of election while Cochise County refuses to certify
FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to...
Phoenix Suns promote Jones to president of basketball operations, GM
The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday in Chandler.
Police identify armed burglary suspect who died after being shot by Chandler officers
Police believe Eduardo Quintero, 29, randomly shot and killed a man at a Phoenix gas station.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing ‘random victim’ at Phoenix gas station