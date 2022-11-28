Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dog up for adoption after being dragged by truck in south Phoenix animal cruelty case

The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption...
The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption at the PetSmart Scottsdale location.(AHS | AHS)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog that was dragged behind a pickup truck in early November in a suspected animal cruelty case in south Phoenix has made a recovery and is now up for adoption. The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption at the PetSmart Scottsdale location.

She was brought to AHS by Phoenix police officers after being reportedly dragged behind a truck. A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix

Sheila had multiple severe cuts and other injuries across her body. She has gone through multiple surgeries to close the wounds spread across her body and has been fostered by a family for several weeks.

The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption...
The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption at the PetSmart Scottsdale location.(AHS | AHS)

AHS Cruelty Investigators work with local law enforcement officers with more than 8,100 cruelty investigations to help dogs like here. If you’d like to learn more about AHS or begin the process of adopting this sweet girl, click here. If she is no longer featured on the website, she has officially been adopted, AHS officials say.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are meeting Monday to discuss and vote on the canvass...
Maricopa County officials meet to vote on canvass of election while Cochise County refuses to certify
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to...
Phoenix Suns promote Jones to president of basketball operations, GM
The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday in Chandler.
Police identify armed burglary suspect who died after being shot by Chandler officers