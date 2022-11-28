Dog up for adoption after being dragged by truck in south Phoenix animal cruelty case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog that was dragged behind a pickup truck in early November in a suspected animal cruelty case in south Phoenix has made a recovery and is now up for adoption. The Arizona Humane Society said that Sheila, a one-year-old German shepherd, is up for adoption at the PetSmart Scottsdale location.

She was brought to AHS by Phoenix police officers after being reportedly dragged behind a truck. A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.

Sheila had multiple severe cuts and other injuries across her body. She has gone through multiple surgeries to close the wounds spread across her body and has been fostered by a family for several weeks.

AHS Cruelty Investigators work with local law enforcement officers with more than 8,100 cruelty investigations to help dogs like here. If you’d like to learn more about AHS or begin the process of adopting this sweet girl, click here. If she is no longer featured on the website, she has officially been adopted, AHS officials say.

